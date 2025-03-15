Journey abruptly halts concert mid-song due to electrical fire, but fans keep singing 'Don't Stop Believin''

Arena band Journey abruptly stopped a concert Friday evening at the Houston Rodeo mid-song, but the crowd kept the show going.

The band was performing its 1981 hit "Don’t Stop Believin’" when, about 30 seconds into the song, the music cut off and TV screens showing the band in the arena went dark.

Still, the devoted crowd continued, fittingly singing the next line, "It goes on and on and on and on," social media video shared by guitarist Neal Schon and fans showed.

The band was escorted offstage soon after.

Schon explained the incident Saturday, thanking fans for continuing the song when they were unable.

"Last night at Houston TX Rodeo we had an amazing overly packed house of 79-80 thousand fans that showed up to see us!!" Schon wrote on his Instagram while sharing video of fans singing.

"The only unfortunate thing was that after getting off to a slamming start the Rodeo had an electrical failure and fire broke out under the stage. Thank you Houston for singing Don’t stop Believin’ before we were rushed off the stage because of an electrical fire and were not able to return."

"Thank you Houston for singing Don’t stop Believin’ before we were rushed off the stage because of an electrical fire and were not able to return." — Neal Schon

Schon said he "felt terrible for our fans and offered to play" at the rodeo Saturday night "and make it up to y’all but they were not able to make it happen so until next time - Love and Respect."

He received a flood of appreciation in the comments.

"You are a professional entertainer and totally respect the fans great to see," one person wrote. Another added, "Saw this and fans sang to yall! Just glad everyone is ok."

"Last night was my 5th time seeing Journey!" a third wrote. "Thank you for an amazing 3.5 songs. It was a super disappointing thing to happen, but can’t wait to see y’all next time!

The Houston Rodeo also confirmed the incident, writing, "Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight's Journey concert. We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and/or refunds as soon as possible."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Journey for further comment.