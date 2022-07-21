School janitor goes viral for singing Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'A WILD RIDE' - Elementary school janitor Richard Goodall went viral for his performance of Journey’s hit song "Don’t Stop Believin’" – and even grabbed the attention of the band's former lead singer Steve Perry. Continue reading…

RECORD-BREAKING CATCH - A fisherman in Virginia broke the state’s archery record for the largest blue catfish. Here’s how much it weighed. Continue reading…

‘KNOWN FOR HER ART’ - Alithia Ramirez, 10, one of the 21 victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, was passionate about art. Google honored Alithia and her family by sharing her Doodle for Google contest submission. Continue reading…

'INSANITY' - A school district in California is bringing back indoor masking for students. Here’s how parents are reacting. Continue reading…

REJECTION REVERSED - A woman who received a rejection email from a job ended up landing an interview after she replied to the potential employer with a popular meme. Continue reading…

'THEY MAKE YOU SMILE' - Bob Barnes is cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year. While he was riding through Wisconsin, he tried this classic dish for the first time. Continue reading…

IN-HOME LOCKUP - A house on the market in Ohio has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna and an indoor swimming pool – plus, two jail cells. Continue reading…

'LIFEGUARD GRANNY' - Robin Borlandoe, 70, is back on lifeguard duty for the first time since the late 1960s. Here's why she decided to put her suit back on. Continue reading…

QUIZ: NAME THAT BIRD! - Test your knowledge of these beautiful feathered creatures in this interactive quiz. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Garrett Morgan invented the modern traffic signal and the gas mask, which he developed after horrible tragedies so that future lives would be saved. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - Take this classic brunch dish up a notch with delicious bacon-crab bread pudding eggs Benedict. Try the recipe…

