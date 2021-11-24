Expand / Collapse search
Josh Duggar child porn trial: No phones, laptops or recording devices allowed in courtroom, judge rules

Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and potential fines if convicted of the child pornography charges

Associated Press
A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week's child pornography trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting," was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

TLC pulled "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

Duggar's father, Jim Bob Duggar, has announced plans to run for a recently vacated state Senate seat. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Duggar and his wife Anna recently welcomed their seventh child together while he deals with his legal woes.

The primary election in that race is Dec. 14.

