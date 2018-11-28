Jon Stewart calls Trump a ‘giant turd asteroid,’ says he’s glad he’s out of the ‘turd business’

On Tuesday night, liberal comedian Jon Stewart returned to TV in a pre-recorded “Late Show” special with his friend and former colleague, Stephen Colbert.

After jokingly asking Colbert if he thought Donald Trump was a “great president” or the “greatest president,” Stewart expressed that he doesn’t think Trump “likes the job” of being the leader of the free world but instead likes the “trappings of power.”

Colbert then spoke about the time he met Trump backstage on a late night show years ago, noting that he was just “a guy” then and not a candidate for president.

“Did the bluster seem charming in a sort of a ‘Music Man’ kind of a way?” Stewart asked.

“He wasn’t blustering at all,” Colbert responded. “He was just like, ‘Hey, nice to meet ya. Congratulations on the show.’ He wasn’t blustering at all… He’s got that gear of like just some guy you’d see someplace. That’s what he seemed like. Just some guy. And he was like, ‘Let’s take a picture.’ He was like all ready to take a picture. And orange like you couldn’t believe.”

The “Late Show” host then turned the tables on the former “Daily Show” host, asking him if he ever missed having a show that joked about politics on a constant basis now that Trump is president. Stewart responded by giving an elaborate analogy involving fecal matter.

“You and I both famously know -- we were turd miners. We toiled in the turd mines… and we both lost many people close to us to turd lung,” Stewart said. “So working at ‘The Daily Show,’ I felt as though I was always toiling in the turd mines and then I finally quit and a giant turd asteroid heads towards the planet.”