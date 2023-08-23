Expand / Collapse search
Jon Gosselin alleges Kate Gosselin has done 'god-awful, horrible things' to 'alienate' kids from him

Collin and Hannah Gosselin still have close relationships with their father, Jon

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jon Gosselin has made some serious allegations against his ex-wife Kate regarding their children.

The two starred on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8" and share eight children together. Jon claims he hasn't spoken to his eldest daughters Mady and Cara in "over a decade" and hasn't talked to four of his sextuplets in at least five years, citing Kate as the reason. 

"We're talking about someone who has abused my son, who has gone out of their way to separate the family. Who sided with a network to separate the family. And has done god-awful, horrible things, to alienate me from my children. So until my other kids figure out that that has transpired, and stop believing in a one-sided story, I can't do anything else," Jon told Entertainment Tonight.

JON GOSSELIN CONFESSES HE HASN'T SPOKEN TO TWINS MADY, CARA IN NEARLY A DECADE AFTER CUSTODY BATTLE

Kate Gosselin in a teal tank top with paisley embroidered looks to her left split Jon Gosselin in a red sweater over a white button down and black tie looks serious

Jon Gosselin alleges that Kate Gosselin has done things specifically to "alienate" six of his eight children from him. (Noel Vasquez/ROBYN BECK/Getty images)

The Gosselins have been pubically feuding for years, with much of the discourse stemming from the conflicting narratives surrounding their son Collin

Collin, one of the former couple's sextuplets, alleges that his mother sent him away and demonstrated "abusive" behavior toward him. However, Kate and her eldest daughter, Mady, who is not in contact with Jon, recently placed the blame on Collin, saying he "exhibited hateful and even violent behavior" when they lived together.

In July, Mady, 22, broke her silence and shared an emotional statement to Instagram, which has since been deleted, defending her mother and the rest of her siblings for distancing themselves from Collin.

Mady Gosselin in a mauve/blush button down on stage

Mady Gosselin wrote in a now-deleted statement that her relationship with her brother Collin was fractured when it "reach[ed] the point of physical violence and hate speech." (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," Mady wrote. "I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others . . . in my life, and I refuse to compromise for ANYONE, even my brother Collin."

Kate shared her own statement to Instagram, writing in part, "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with. As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight," she explained. 

"All parent-child relationships are complex, but when mental illness is involved, it is incredibly complicated and painful, let alone easy for others on the outside to understand."

Jon, who told ET he was "heartbroken" by Mady's claims, urged his daughter to reevaluate.

"My message to Mady is that I love her, but please give Collin a chance," he told the outlet. "You haven't talked to him or seen him in 7, 8 years. He hasn't done anything to you. And you should treat people the way you want to be treated."

Hannah and Collin Gosselin pose for a picture in between two matching silver Ford cars

Jon Gosselin has maintained a strong relationship with both Collin and Hannah. (Jon Gosselin Instagram)

KATE GOSSELIN UNDER FIRE: 'MOMMIE DEAREST' ALLEGATIONS, FAMILY FEUDS, REBUILT LIFE

"How can you say these things about your brother…Where did that come from," Jon questioned. "We all know where it came from. It came from Kate. Exactly Kate's words."

A representative for Kate did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. In her statement made about her son Collin last month, Kate made it clear that she no longer wanted to talk about the ongoing turmoil.

Jon, who took Mady's deleted post as indication that his daughter was recanting her statement, said he is not going to discipline his daughter he hasn't "seen in a decade" for the things she said about Collin.

Collin Gosselin in his military uniform

Collin Gosselin recently enlisted in the Marines. (Jon Gosselin Instagram)

"But like, if it was anyone else, I'd be at them, for sure."

Collin, who is currently away at boot camp for the Marines, has not said anything about the controversy in his letters home, Jon noted.

As for his other children: sextuplets Joel, Aiden, Leah and Alexis and twins Mady and Cara, Jon urges them to reach out to him.

"The message should be for them to reach out to me. Cause I've tried to reach out to them. And that has failed. Numerous times. Every time I go to New York City, I hit up my daughter Cara. And I'm not blocked, because the way the iPhone works. But I'm never answered. So I don't know if someone's monitoring…you get these conspiracy theories in your head, but how much is enough to keep on doing it?"

