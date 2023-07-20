Kate Gosselin's daughter Mady accuses brother Collin of recent violent threats against family

"Jon & Kate Plus 8" featured the once-beloved Gosselin family and how they navigated life with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets, but over the years a series of scandals, including cheating allegations, estrangements and rumored abuse, has eclipsed their original popularity.

One of the Gosselin daughters, Mady, recently accused her brother Collin of "physically" threatening the family after his bombshell interview for Vice’s "Dark Side of the 2000s" dropped.

Mady, 22, aired her grievances on social media in a lengthy post claiming she’s been "overwhelmed" by hate messages.

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," Mady began her Instagram statement.

"I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others… in my life, and I refuse to compromise for ANYONE, even my brother Collin."

She continued to make it clear that she doesn’t intend to make any efforts "rebuilding relationships" after the situation "reach[ed] the point of physical violence and hate speech."

Mady ended her message "asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward."

The Gosselin twin’s comments come after Collin recently pinned abuse allegations against their mother, Kate.

Collin was allegedly diagnosed with a behavioral disorder and sent away from the home at the age of 12. Kate sent Collin to live at the Fairmount Behavioral Health System – a psychiatric hospital located in Philadelphia – without telling anyone in the family.

"I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs," Kate said during an episode of "Kate Plus 8," the title of the family's show after she and Jon divorced.

However, Collin now claims that Kate sent him away because he was telling people about the way his mother was treating him at home, which he labels "abusive." He claimed that she had to put him "somewhere where [he] wouldn't be able to put the secrets out."

In a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America," Kate denied the abuse allegations, saying they were "absolutely" unfounded.

Collin's time at Fairmount took a toll on him "mentally," he explained on Vice's "Dark Side of the 2000s".

He added, "It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn't have anybody else. You know, I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost."

At the time, Kate had full custody of the children and insisted she didn't have to tell Jon where Collin was because of a court order.

Eventually, Collin wrote his dad a letter in 2017 asking for help with the address of the Fairmount included. Once Hannah, one of the sextuplets, found out her brother had been sent away for over a year, she requested to move in with her father. Jon was awarded full custody of Hannah as he battled to have Collin removed from a separate psychiatric facility in Pittsburgh.

"I spent $1 million to get my son out," Jon admitted. The reality TV star used testimony and psych evaluations to help build his case. "Everything I had, I spent."

Hannah is the only sibling that has a relationship with Collin. Collin hasn't spoken to the other six of his siblings since 2016.

In addition to twins Cara and Mady, Jon and Kate share 19-year-old sextuplets – Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Alexis and Leah.

Representatives for Kate and Jon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

