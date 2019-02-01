John Travolta says his 'good friend' Pitbull inspired his new bald look

John Travolta rang in the new year with the debut of a freshly-shaven head — and now the "Gotti" star is revealing the inspiration behind his new look.

“A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this and he would send me pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought: 'You know? Maybe there's enough between my friends, my family, the people who work for me, kind of championing this whole idea that maybe it’s time to actually do it,'” Travolta, 64, recently explained to Extra.

As for his wife Kelly Preston’s reaction, Travolta said that she's actually been on board with the idea for a while.

JOHN TRAVOLTA SHOCKS FANS WITH FRESH NEW LOOK

"Oh, she loves it," he shared. "She has always loved the idea."

The actor is also loving his new look, explaining to the outlet that: “It's been a lot easier. Life's simpler."

"The biggest fun has been just the response to it," Travolta admitted. "I felt like 'Zoolander' or something — I came out and suddenly, my new look became headline news."

JOHN TRAVOLTA SAYS SCIENTOLOGY HELPED HIM COPE WITH TEEN SON'S DEATH

Earlier this month, Travolta posted an Instagram photo, which featured the star sporting his new look while posing next to his daughter Ella.

"I hope everyone had a great New Year!” he captioned the picture.