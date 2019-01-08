John Travolta shocks fans with fresh new look

John Travolta reigned in the new year with the debut of a new look: a freshly-shaven head.

The 64-year-old posted a pic of the new look on his Instagram page, with his daughter Ella, which read: “I hope everyone had a great New Year!”

The reception was generally positive, with social media praising the new hairstyle and other saying they are “loving the new look.

"John Travolta is now bald and he definitely pulls it off....," commented one Twitter user.

"I gotta say #JohnTravolta looks great as a bald dude," wrote another.

This is the first time the “Grease,” actor has been seen without hair, with the possible exception of the 2010 film “From Paris with Love.”