John Lennon, Yoko Ono interview cassette tape auctioned with exclusive photos and unreleased song

A cassette tape containing a 51-year-old interview of John Lennon and Yoko Ono has been sold for $75,000.

The five-figure winning bid included the hammer price and buyer’s premium and supplied the winning bidder an original 33-minute recording, an unreleased song and photographs of the famous couple, according to Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers – a Danish auction house.

Representatives at Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment about the buyer who won a piece of The Beatles history.

JOHN LENNON’S FINAL DAYS WERE BLISSFUL AS HE THRIVED ON MUSIC, BOOK SAYS: ‘YOU CAN FEEL THIS POSITIVE EMOTION'

The auction house has noted that the cassette tape and accompanying photos were sold in Copenhagen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6:52 p.m. CEST, in a press release.

Four high school boys reportedly recorded Lennon and Ono in 1970 when the couple visited Thy, a northwestern district in Jutland, Denmark. While in the area, the musical pair agreed to hold a press conference, where the Danish youngsters – who were 16-years-old at the time – interviewed the couple for their school magazine.

Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers credited Karsten Højen, 68, as one of the interviewers, and Jesper Jungersen, as the photographer.

SEAN ONO LENNON SAYS 'POLITICAL CORRECTNESS' MIGHT BE 'DOING MORE HARM THAN GOOD'

According to the auction house, the recording captured Lennon and Ono’s message of world peace and questions about their lifestyle and careers.

At one point, Lennon reportedly sings along with a Danish Christmas carol and plays the guitar at the request of the conference’s attendees. Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers reports that Lennon strummed his and Ono’s song "Give Peace a Chance."

The rock star went on to play a song that hadn’t been released to the public, which was titled "Radio Peace," according to Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers.

PAUL MCCARTNEY SAYS THE BEATLES SMOKED WEED FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH BOB DYLAN IN '60S

"I am happy and surprised by the great hammer price achieved for the cassette tape," said Højen, in a statement. "The meeting with John Lennon and Yoko Ono has had a great impact on our personal lives because we considered them as sort of political prophets and symbols of peace.

He went on, "I hope that the new owner will enjoy listening to our conversation and be inspired in the same way as we were 50 years ago."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lennon and Ono’s intimate interview notably took place months before Paul McCartney revealed The Beatles broke up. The rock band included Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and the group had released more than 20 studio albums between 1960 and 1970.