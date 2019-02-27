John Legend says he and Adam Levine dated in the same swimsuit model circles

John Legend is dishing on his connection to fellow "Voice" coach Adam Levine.

The 40-year-old singer appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Monday night, where he talked about his friendships with the "Voice" coaches, which also include Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Legend admitted that he and Levine used to dip into the same dating pool — not surprising given they both married supermodels. Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen, while Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo.

"Adam and I have been friends for quite a while too, we dated in the same circles," Legend said with a laugh. "We would hang out at, like, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition parties."

"We're both married with two kids now, we've both settled down," he added.

Legend made his debut on "The Voice" on Monday night, but found himself getting blocked by Shelton from the get-go when it came to country singer Gyth Rigdon. Later in the show, Clarkson also threw the block at Legend, so she could land soulful singer Rizzi Myers on her team.

"John is a threat," Levine noted. "He's only been here for an hour — "

"And I've already been blocked twice!" Legend finished.

However, he remained optimistic.

"They're all gonna run out of blocks and I'm gonna clean up," he told the cameras. "It's all good. I have a block button too."