Joanna Krupa welcomes baby girl with husband Douglas Nunes

Mom’s the word for Joanna Krupa.

On Saturday, the “Real Housewives of Miami” alum, 40, and husband Douglas Nunes welcomed their first child, a daughter.

“One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life,” Krupa shared Sunday on Instagram. “Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors.”

Krupa and Nunes’ bundle of joy also weighed in at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 20 inches, according to People.

In May, Krupa announced she and Nunes were expecting.

“Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life,” the model posted on social media at the time.

On Friday, Krupa, who appeared on the “Real Housewives” for two seasons, provided a pregnancy update.

“Last doctors visit before we meet her #39weekspregnant,” she shared on social media.

Krupa wed Nunes in Poland last year.

A rep for Krupa did not immediately return our request for comment.

