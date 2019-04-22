Jimmy Kimmel wishes son happy birthday on Instagram, thanks hospitals that saved him

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday took to Instagram to wish his son Billy a happy birthday and thanked Los Angeles hospitals that “saved his life.”

The picture shows his son smiling while holding a carrot. Back in May 2017, the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” opened up to his audience that his son was going to have heart surgery shortly after he was born on April 21, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

The 13-minute monologue was Kimmel’s most memorable and showed an emotional side that few have seen. Kimmel spoke about a quick-thinking nurse that noticed that his son appeared purple and detected a heart murmur.

Billy was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital and underwent open-heart surgery. He will also undergo another procedure in his teens to replace the valve, according to the 2017 monologue.

“We are grateful always to the nurses and doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life and all of you who prayed & sent positive thoughts our way. #HappyEaster.”

Kimmel used his son’s top-notch treatment to make the case for access to health care for all children.