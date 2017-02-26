Jimmy Kimmel brings unsuspecting tourists to the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel brought a bus full of tourists into the spotlight at the Academy Awards.



The group from a Hollywood bus tour, who expected to see some celebrity homes and maybe a star or two if they got lucky, instead themselves became the stars of the 2017 Oscars.

"They think they're about to walk into an exhibit," Kimmel explained asking for the lights to be turned off and the audience to stay silent.

LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2017 OSCARS

"Welcome to the Dolby Theatre, the home of the Academy Awards, which are in fact happening right now," Kimmel told the shocked group of tourists.

He then proceeded to introduce the tour group to the various stars in the audience including Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Gosling.

"He's very handsome, don't look into his eyes," the Oscars host warned of Gosling.

He also encouraged Jennifer Aniston to give her sunglasses to one of the tourists and she complied.

Kimmel quickly passed over Meryl Streep because she is "overrated."

And when he discovered two of the tourists were set to be married this coming July, he enlisted Denzel Washington to be their best man.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX ENTERTAINMENT NEWS.

Washington went over to the couple and jokingly pronounced them man and wife.

Before the group left the theater, Kimmel had them each touch Mahershala Ali's Oscar, which he won for his role in "Moonlight."