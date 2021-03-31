Jimmy Fallon, Addison Rae criticized for not crediting Black creators during dance segment on 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon and Addison Rae caught backlash after performing dances on "The Tonight Show" without crediting the Black creators that came up with the routines.

The TikTok star appeared on the late-night show Friday to perform a series of eight dances that have been taking the popular social media site by storm. She did the dances to music played buy in-house band The Roots while Fallon held up signs instructing the young star what dance to do next.

While the bit seemed innocuous enough, it didn’t take long for people on social media to note that Rae was performing dances on the grand "Tonight Show" stage that she didn’t come up with without giving credit to the Black choreographers who actually did.

Among the detractors was "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin who tweeted:

This is a miss @jimmyfallon. Let’s give credit to the black creators......," she wrote on Twitter.

She wasn't the only one to criticize the segment on Twitter.

"This has been on my TL a lot and I just want to say that dancers who take time to learn about dance history know how crucial the black community has been to make dance what it is today. Not acknowledging that creates a disrespect to the black community and their heritage," one user wrote.

"It would be so great to see the Tonight Show and Fallon give those young black creators the time and recognition they deserve #Fallon," another wrote.

"Eh she stole dances from black creators and got onto the tonight show for it. The original creators should’ve gotten that spotlight," a third wrote.

"These dances and the reach/influence they generate are worth millions of dollars in advertising revenue and have literally launched careers. But as per usual, downplay poc achievements, then steal and make money off them. It’s textbook," another wrote.

Rae responded to the backlash while speaking to TMZ in Los Angeles.

"I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it's kinda hard to credit during the show," she said. "But they all know that I love them so much and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."

The creators of each dance are indeed listed in the description of the YouTube video, but there was absolutely no dialogue during the bit itself, meaning there was no opportunity to credit the original creators. The eight dances performed were from creators @noahschnapp, @jazlynebaybee, @yvnggprince, @flyboyfu, @kekejanjah, @macdaddyz, @theemyanicole, @thegilberttwins.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for "The Tonight Show" did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, Rae noted that she has been in touch with the producers of the show since Friday’s airing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The backlash is part of a larger debate happening on TikTok as influencers with more mass appeal on the platform are able to perform dances that they didn’t necessarily create, therefore popularizing them and being falsely credited with originating them.