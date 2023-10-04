Jessie James Decker shares how she handles the haters in motherhood

Jessie James Decker weighed in on how she handles mom-shaming on social media as she prepares to welcome her fourth child.

Over the past few years, the 35-year-old country singer has faced backlash from online critics for wearing bikinis, fired back against accusations she doctered a beach snap of her children and defended herself for posting a picture of her breastfeeding her baby son while holding a glass of wine.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Decker, who is set to release her new cookbook "Just Eat" Oct. 10, explained she doesn't give the parenting police much thought.

"Honestly, I just look at my three children," the Kittenish founder said. "They're awesome and healthy and rockin' and loved and wonderful.

"I don't even pay attention because I'm, like, we're doing something right. So, y'all do you, and we'll continue doing what we're doing."

The "I Look So Good" songstress shares daughter Vivianne, 9 and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5 with her husband Eric Decker, 36, whom she married in 2013.

In August, Decker revealed on social media she was pregnant with her fourth child. The announcement came months after she and Eric starred in a hilarious campaign for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin in which she mocked her spouse's reluctance to get a vasectomy.

While speaking to Fox News Digital at the People's Choice Country Awards last month, Eric shared that he had booked multiple appointments for a vasectomy but ultimately backed out. He also admitted he canceled another appointment shortly before learning that he and Decker had another baby on the way.

"So, I had it scheduled. Day came around. … You know what? It's a lot of power being taken in a sense," the former NFL star said. "Right? That's that's like a big choice. So, I decided to skip out on it and, you know, I got one in the oven."

"Here we are," Decker told Fox News Digital with a smile.

"So I think we won?" Eric said.

"Oh my God, yes," Decker agreed. "We are so excited."

In her interview with Fox News Digital, Decker also revealed the former pro athlete still had not undergone the surgery.

"I mean, why would he at this point?," she said with a laugh. "You know what I mean? It doesn't matter right now."

However, the "Dancing With The Stars" alum was adamant that she and Eric were not planning to expand their family any further after the birth of their fourth child, and she expected Eric to finally go through with the procedure.

"After this baby comes, I'd like to know that appointment will be made," she said. "I'm glad that he didn't. Like, listen, I'm so glad. I cannot imagine, you know, the baby is still inside me. I mean, I can't imagine life without this baby.

"But I don't think we need to go for a fifth," Decker added. "So, as soon as this baby is here, we should go ahead and do that."

During her interview with Fox News Digital, the singer also shared an update on how she was feeling amid her fourth pregnancy.

"I feel really tired because, obviously, my body is tired, but I think I'm more tired because I've got three big kids that are running around like crazy, and they've got a lot of sports and activities and things that they're doing, so they keep us really busy," Decker said.

"On top of that, I am working, and I feel like my body this time around, since it's my fourth, is just like in super — super like, charge. Like, it knew what to do that it's doing it at a lightning speed.

"So, I feel like it's just like, 'We've done this, so let's rock and roll.' So, I feel like it's just going out at it full time. And so it's just wearing me out a little bit. But I'm just so grateful and blessed and excited."

The fashion designer told Fox News Digital she wasn't "doing too much different" during her fourth pregnancy. However, Decker revealed that exercising is one activity she won't do while pregnant since it was making her "feel worse."

Decker recalled that she came to that realization during workout sessions with her friend and retired Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, who is expecting her third child.

"I think we all know that I love to work out, and I'm a big fitness person. I love being in shape. It makes me feel amazing. And so I started to try to go to the gym. Actually, me and Shawn Johnson started going to the gym together. She got us a trainer, and it just made me feel worse," Decker said.

"And it made me remember, like, I don't do well working out when I'm pregnant. And I thought this time, this would be different because I've become in such great shape. I mean, doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was the best shape of my life, but I was already very, very fit and on my fitness journey.

"And I thought definitely this time I'm going to stay on it and work out and this will be the best shape I've ever been in pregnant," Decker added. "And then it was like, 'Yeah, this doesn't work for you, Jess.' You think that it does.

"And I'm not a lazy person, but my body just doesn't want to work out, and it hurts, and it just doesn't work. So, I got to listen to it. So, honestly, not doing too much different. Just eating, resting, keeping my feet up and not working out."

However, Decker is staying busy with work during her pregnancy. In addition to promoting "Just Eat," the singer debuted her new single, "I'm Gonna Love You", last month. The song marks Decker's first new release since 2022.

In her interview with Fox News Digital, Decker explained that "I'm Gonna Love You" had taken on new meaning since she first penned the song in 2020.

"I initially obviously wrote it about Eric." she said. "He's obviously my inspiration. But what's wild is I didn't put it out until now. And now it feels like it has a different meaning to me. Like I'm thinking about this baby now when I'm when I'm thinking about the song.

"When I went to make the music video, I got emotional, and no one knew I was pregnant on set. But my eyes were filling up with tears. And I'm like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like this song, I didn't realize that now it can have multiple meanings.

"It's not just about maybe your partner in this life. It can be about anything. And so I love when I can write music and make music that is so versatile and can touch someone in many different ways. But I'm so proud of it, and it's doing well, and it's been a long time coming. I've been wanting that song now forever."

Decker reflected on how she had changed as a mother over the years and how her confidence in her parenting skills has grown.

"I think, just like with anything, you get better over time," she said. "I was born to be a mother, and I can honestly say it's one of those things that I know I do well. I know I'm a good mom, and I love it and I love my kids. I love everything about it.

"But I think, over time, you get better, and you learn more, and you learn through mistakes," Decker continued. "And maybe there were moments I was hard on myself when I shouldn't have been or things that I would do differently.

"I had Vivianne at 25, and I'll be around 36 after this baby's born," she noted. "And so that's ten years to learn so much. And I feel like if I felt the way that I did when Forrest was born, which was, 'Oh, we got this, we're pros.' Imagine how I'm going to feel when this baby's born. I mean, I can't even imagine how much of a pro I'll feel."