'Dancing with the Stars': Jessie James Decker sent home, says show was 'hardest thing I've ever done'

Country singer Jessie James Decker opened up about her journey on "Dancing with the Stars," as she faced elimination Monday night.

Decker, 34, revealed to Fox News Digital the challenges she faced while participating in the dance competition.

"This was an incredible journey, and I am so proud that I made it this far," she said after Monday night’s show.

"Honestly, this was one of the hardest things, if not the hardest thing I've ever done…in the entertainment world…it really pushed me outside of my comfort zone."

She continued to say how proud she was of herself and professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, adding that she was "grateful for the experience."

Last night, 10 remaining couples hit the dance floor to a Michael Bublé theme night, as the competition inched one week closer to crowning the "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 champion.

After finishing in the bottom two, the curtains closed on Decker and Bersten, as the pair danced to Bublé’s hit song "Come Dance With Me."

Decker got candid about her family’s admiration for the Canadian singer, while her mother showed her support from the audience.

"My parents loved Michael Bublé, and we always had his CDs growing up," Decker told Fox News Digital.

"I could see my mom over there watching him sing, and it was like our own little front-row concert. It was awesome."

Decker’s professional dance partner added that he is upset he would not see her every day after the elimination, and that she will truly be missed.

"Jesse's incredible…from day one, she got thrown into this, and she just trusted me… She's like my big sister and my best friend," Bersten remarked.

The "Just Feed Me" author told Fox News Digital she gave it her all and that she enjoyed her time on "Dancing with the Stars."



"I take away that I can be thrown into something, step up to the challenge and give it my best. I really am proud of that," Decker concluded.