Why Jessie James Decker's mom warned her not to sleep with Eric Decker: 'Don't do it'

Jessie James Decker’s mother, Karen Parker, opened up about being protective of her daughter.

During an episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, the country star’s mom said she warned her daughter about Eric Decker, the former NFL player who later became Jessie's husband.

"So, they're both Googling each other, and they decide to meet in Nashville. What's really funny… on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in. So we cross each other in the airport, and I met him. He was very sweet," Parker revealed to podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith.

As the two continued their candid conversation, Smith responded, "I know what was in his head — 'If this girl is anything like the mom I just met, this is going to go well.'"

Parker added that she'd never thought of that, but "that's what he said. So he was excited, like, ‘I know what [Jessie’s] gonna look like one day.'"

Afterward, Parker confessed she immediately texted her daughter to give her some advice.

"I said, 'Jessica, I know you're going to want to sleep with this guy.' I go, 'But don't do it!'" she laughed.

"I'm like, ‘He’s so beautiful,' because they just met," she told Smith.

Parker pointed out that she and Jessie normally speak casually with one another about topics like this.

She added that she also offered her daughter more motherly words of wisdom.

"They had a great weekend together, and she cooked for him. That’s another piece of advice that I always say. 'The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,'" said Parker.

Jessie and Eric married in 2013 while the football star was still playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids: Vivianne Rose, 7, and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 3.