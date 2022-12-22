Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jessie James Decker
Published

Why Jessie James Decker's mom warned her not to sleep with Eric Decker: 'Don't do it'

Country star Jessie James Decker shares 3 children with former NFL player Eric Decker

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Jessie James Decker talks favorite holiday traditions with her kids Video

Jessie James Decker talks favorite holiday traditions with her kids

Jessie James Decker says her favorite holiday tradition is relaxing at home with her kids while they decorate the Christmas tree.

Jessie James Decker’s mother, Karen Parker, opened up about being protective of her daughter.

During an episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, the country star’s mom said she warned her daughter about Eric Decker, the former NFL player who later became Jessie's husband.

Jessie James Decker’s mother, Karen Parker, opened up about being protective of her daughter.

Jessie James Decker’s mother, Karen Parker, opened up about being protective of her daughter. (Instagram)

"So, they're both Googling each other, and they decide to meet in Nashville. What's really funny… on that particular weekend I was leaving when Eric was coming in. So we cross each other in the airport, and I met him. He was very sweet," Parker revealed to podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS HER SECRET TO A STRONG MARRIAGE WITH ERIC DECKER

As the two continued their candid conversation, Smith responded, "I know what was in his head — 'If this girl is anything like the mom I just met, this is going to go well.'"

Parker added that she'd never thought of that, but "that's what he said. So he was excited, like, ‘I know what [Jessie’s] gonna look like one day.'"

During an episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, country star Jessie James Decker’s mom said she warned her daughter about sleeping with Eric Decker.

During an episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast, country star Jessie James Decker’s mom said she warned her daughter about sleeping with Eric Decker. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

JESSIE JAMES DECKER DEFENDS HER CHILDREN AFTER ‘BIZARRE’ PHOTOSHOP ACCUSATIONS: ‘BE ACCEPTING OF ALL PEOPLE’

Afterward, Parker confessed she immediately texted her daughter to give her some advice.

"I said, 'Jessica, I know you're going to want to sleep with this guy.' I go, 'But don't do it!'" she laughed. 

"I'm like, ‘He’s so beautiful,' because they just met," she told Smith.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker married in 2013 while Eric was playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker married in 2013 while Eric was playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids. (Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Parker pointed out that she and Jessie normally speak casually with one another about topics like this. 

She added that she also offered her daughter more motherly words of wisdom. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They had a great weekend together, and she cooked for him. That’s another piece of advice that I always say. 'The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,'" said Parker.

Jessie and Eric married in 2013 while the football star was still playing for the Denver Broncos. The couple share three kids: Vivianne Rose, 7, and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 3.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending