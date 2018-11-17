Jessie J 'disappointed' with fan comparisons to Channing Tatum's ex Jenna Dewan

Jessie J would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. And even more than that, she would like this narrative to end altogether.

The "Domino" singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out after recent headlines surfaced comparing her to her boyfriend, Channing Tatum's, ex, Jenna Dewan. Though Jenna casually commented on the subject on Instagram earlier this week, Jessie couldn't help but post a lengthy essay about the lack of positivity in comparing the looks of two women.

"I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99 percent of the time it is something that doesn't serve any positivity to speak on," she wrote. "However there is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier."

"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all," continued Jessie, whose relationship with Channing made headlines in early October. He and Jenna announced their split after eight years of marriage in April. Jenna filed for divorce in late October.

Jessie continued, explaining that she is worried about the impact stories like the one involving her and Jenna would have on young girls. "I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier," she wrote. "We are all BEAUTIFUL."

Earlier this week, Jenna stayed above fans' comparison comments, instead of replying to one fan, who said she didn't see the resemblance between the two, and encouraged the actress to "keep doing you." "Positive vibes all the way," Jenna responded.

Channing, meanwhile, has been very "supportive" of Jessie, a source recently told ET.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source says. "He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”

