Jessica Biel Weds Justin Timberlake in Pink Wedding Gown

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are officially hitched, and by the looks of their wedding photo featured on the cover of People magazine, they couldn't be more thrilled.

According to People.com, the happy couple exchanged vows on October 19th at the Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy. Biel walked down the aisle in a petal-pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, while Timberlake sported a Tom Ford tuxedo which he helped design. People.com also reported that during the ceremony, Timberlake brought his bride to tears with “an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her."

Timberlake is certainly jumping for joy over his new bride, but what do you think of her non-traditional dress? Did Biel pull off the pink?