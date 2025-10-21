Jessica Alba shows off beach body while on filming break in Australia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is enjoying some downtime on the beach in Australia.

The 44-year-old celebrity posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram Monday captioning them, "Down Under [Australian flag emoji and palm tree emoji]."

The actress appeared to be enjoying a day off from filming her newest action thriller movie, "The Mark." According to 7News, Alba was recently spotted working on the project.

She opened the carousel with a photo of her looking out in the distance lying flat on her stomach; her soft smirk was visible under a baseball cap and black shades.

JESSICA ALBA'S 'STUNNING' IN GREEN BIKINI AS ROMANCE WITH ‘TOP GUN’ STAR DANNY RAMIREZ HEATS UP

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She also featured a quote by Case Kenny, the "optimism educator," for the second time this week, writing, "You, me, ‘let’s book a flight and go.’"

Alba paired her post with a poem by Josie Balka that celebrates finding meaning in the everyday.

In another photo, she accessorized her mixed-print bikini with a cover-up, LA Dodgers baseball cap and thick black sunglasses. She wore her classic necklace, a series of marquise teardrop diamonds on a thin gold chain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The model shared a snap of her bronzed legs and flat stomach with the waves crashing in the background.

In one of the photos, Alba turned from behind, showing off her cheeky bikini bottoms and sandy backside. She smiled wide at the camera.

The post ends with a graphic that said, "JUST FOUND OUT IT’S ALL FOR FUN."

According to Deadline , Jessica Alba stars as Eden in "The Mark," a mysterious spy on a dangerous mission who pulls an unsuspecting single dad into her high-stakes world. Alba isn’t just leading the action, she’s producing it through her own company, Lady Metalmark Entertainment.

JESSICA ALBA ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ ACTOR SPEND TIME IN CANCUN AS SHE EMBRACES SINGLE LIFE: REPORT

Alba filed for divorce from her longtime husband, ​​Cash Warren, in February 2025, according to the divorce filings obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Sin City" actress is rumored to be dating "Captain America" star Danny Ramirez. The two have been seen out and about together since July 2025.

The duo turned heads at the "Valentina" premiere, marking their red carpet debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival Oct. 3, 2025.

JESSICA ALBA CASH WARREN FILE FOR DIVORCE AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The pair has yet to comment on the status of their relationship but have been seen publicly together several times, including in August 2025 when Alba and Ramirez stepped out in New York City.