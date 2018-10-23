‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to begin prison sentence in 2019

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino will begin his prison sentence next year, according to a report.

Per TMZ, citing court documents filed on Monday, Sorrentino — who was sentenced to eight months in prison on October 5th for violating tax laws — must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons starting January 15, 2019.

According to ET Online, Sorrentino's attorney, Henry Klingeman, filed a request on behalf of the reality star to have his sentence start after the holidays, allowing him to spend time with his family.

“[He is] doing great under the circumstances," Klingeman told the outlet. "He’s nervous but resolved to see this through as he has been since he got sober.”

Following his sentencing earlier this month, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to thank his fans for "all the love and support."

"We are very happy to put this behind us," Sorrentino captioned a series of photos featuring his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, and his "Jersey Shore" co-stars.

He added: "Thank you So much for all the Love & Support."

In January, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. In addition to his prison sentence, he must also complete 500 hours of community service and “was given $123,913 in restitution already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days,” People reported.

At the time, Sorrentino’s attorneys argued that the reality television personality should receive probation after pleading guilty.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced, receiving two years in prison for tax fraud. Marc, who also pleaded guilty in January, was arrested along with his brother in 2014.

The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.