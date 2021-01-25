Jerry Seinfeld addresses Larry King interview where they appeared to get mad at each other

Jerry Seinfeld shared a touching tribute to Larry King that touched on their infamously awkward interview moment from 2007.

King died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, said in a statement. No cause of death was given, but he had been hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports.

Following his death, people have been pouring through old interview clips from the 87-year-old’s decades-long career. Among the clips getting renewed attention is one that went viral after Seinfeld appeared to get frustrated with a question about whether his hit 1990s sitcom was canceled.

HOW TV LEGEND LARRY KING GOT HIS START IN BROADCASTING

Seinfeld joined the myriad of celebrities paying homage to the late interviewing icon on Twitter over the weekend where he touched upon the clip to note it was all in jest.

"Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The ‘canceled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry," he wrote.

At the time, Seinfeld was on CNN’s "Larry King Live" to promote "Bee Movie" when King asked if the comedian decided to end "Seinfeld" or if NBC canceled the show.

"You gave it up, right?" King asked. "You canceled them, they didn’t cancel you."

NANCY GRACE MOURNS FRIEND LARRY KING: ‘THERE’S NEVER BEEN ANYBODY LIKE HIM’

"You’re not aware of this?" Seinfeld responded, appearing to be frustrated. "You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression I got canceled? I thought it was pretty well-documented. Is this still CNN?

Seinfeld continued: "I went off the air, I was the number-one show on television, Larry. Do you know who I am?"

"Jewish guy. Brooklyn," King joked back.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King then went to throw the interview to a commercial, appearing to get frustrated when Seinfeld continued to jab him.

"Can we get a resume in here for Larry to go over?" he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Yahoo Entertainment notes, Jerry isn’t the only "Seinfeld" star to playfully rib the late interviewer. Some people on Twitter shared a clip of King interviewing Julia Louis-Dreyfus where he asked her about having a "man’s name," seemingly mistaking the hyphenate for a middle name.