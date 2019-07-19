Jerry Seinfeld lands 'dream guest' for new season of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Jerry Seinfeld on Wednesday announced his lineup for the eleventh season of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which included his "dream guest" Eddie Murphy.

Seinfeld told reporters at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills that guests like Murphy are why he does the show, calling him "a nut you want to crack."

"My favorite thing is when you tell the story of bombing [onstage] and then getting in the car and going to the dinner to eat and just laughing and laughing," he told Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two comics started their standup careers in New York more than 40 years ago – at the same comedy club in 1976, according to Variety.

Seinfeld “was always the funniest. He had his show down, he was polished, he had it all down before everybody,” Murphy said. “I remember he had got a Saab…and we were all on the side, like ‘He bought this with jokes," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This season’s guests on the Netflix show include Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalo, Melissa Villasenor, Barry Marder and Bridget Everett.