Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have mini-'Seinfeld' reunion on 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a mini “Seinfeld” reunion on last night’s season six premiere of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and we loved every minute of it.

Jerry and Elaine reunited on Seinfeld’s Crackle web series to catch up, reminisce about their hit TV show, yada yada yada.

“You are the James Bond of comedy,” Seinfeld told the “Veep” star when she stepped into his 1964 Aston Martin. “Whatever the mission, you come in and kill it.”

The duo also spotted another A-lister, Hilary Swank, on the road. “You don’t bring any attention to yourself — at all,” Swank, who was driving a more modest Audi, joked.

Louis-Dreyfus is the last major “Seinfeld” alum (after Michael Richards and Jason Alexander) to appear on “Comedians in Cars.”

Although Seinfeld and Louis-Dreyfus didn’t spill any secrets from the series, Alexander appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday morning and revealed why his character Geoege’s fiancée, Susan, was killed off from “Seinfeld.”

“The actress (Heidi Swedberg) is this wonderful girl, and … I love her!” Alexander said. “I couldn’t figure out how to play off of her. Her instincts for doing a scene — where the comedy was — and mine were always misfiring.”

Louis-Dreyfus joked that one solution would be killing Susan on the show, and creator Larry David agreed. Susan tragically died licking toxic-glue-lined wedding envelopes in the famous episode “The Invitations.”