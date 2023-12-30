Jeremy Renner hints at return to acting nearly 1 year after near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is apparently ready to return to the acting spotlight one year after he nearly died in a traumatic snowplow accident.

The 52-year-old actor took to his social media to repost a photo of him and "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star Emma Laird on set.

"Back with my favourite guy next week," Laird shared on her Instagram Story. Renner additionally posted the photo with text that read "It’s happening."

The "Hawkeye" actor additionally showed his gratitude to the Renown hospital that saved his life after his near-fatal accident last year.

"Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessing…" he began his Instagram post. "Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude."



Renner appeared to be in good spirits as he was all smiles while riding in the passenger seat of a truck that represented his organization, the RennerVation Foundation.

The Marvel actor’s shared photos come nearly one year since he was hospitalized after being nearly crushed by a Snowcat.

At the time, he attempted to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow at his home in Nevada. The actor suffered severe injuries in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Lake Tahoe, California.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner attempted to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck that was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving, so he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.



In April, Renner walked the red carpet for his Disney+ show "Rennervations" with his daughter amid his lengthy recovery. Renner used a cane to help him walk down the carpet.