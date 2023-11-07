Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident pushed him to 'be exceptional' after his life was spared

Jeremy Renner detailed his extensive recovery process nearly a year after he was run over by a snowplow.

Renner, 52, was hospitalized for roughly two weeks after the near-fatal accident on Jan. 1. On Monday, The "Avengers: Endgame" star shared the types of treatment he has been using and revealed his "greatest therapy."

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…." Renner captioned a post shared to Instagram. "Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so."

"Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

Renner was run over by a Snowcat on Jan. 1 as he was attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow at his home in Nevada. The actor suffered severe injuries in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Lake Tahoe, California.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the bloody scene, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck which was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving, so he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

After Renner was transported away from the scene, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this." Fries recalled the situation to authorities. "You can almost see where he spun around, where the wheels are at," he said.

"He got out to tell me something, and that's when it started coming at me full force. He tried to jump back in there at around right where his blood is at… That's right where it happened. He slipped, because these tracks, there's no way to stand on them."

In April, Renner walked the red carpet for his Disney+ show "Rennervations" with his daughter amid his lengthy recovery. The two matched as they walked hand-in-hand down the carpet. Renner wore a blue suit, and Ava complemented him in a blue dress.

Renner used a cane to help him walk down the carpet.

