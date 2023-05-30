Jeremy Renner says 10-year-old daughter's golfing lesson is his ‘therapy‘

Jeremy Renner is taking to the driving range.

The Marvel actor shared a photo of himself at his 10-year-old daughter’s golf lesson on Memorial Day, calling it his "therapy."

"Ava’s lesson Daddy’s therapy," the "Mayor of Kingstown" star wrote on his Instagram Stories amid his recovery from a January snowplow accident in which he said he broke more than 30 bones and suffered a collapsed lung.

He also tweeted a photo on Monday of what appeared to be Ava and him on a paddleboard near their home in Lake Tahoe. She was paddling while he sat on the board.

Last month, the 52-year-old shared the motivational messages Ava, 10, leaves for him in his gym before he works out.

"My daughter inspires me … what inspires you?" he wrote on his Story in April, while showing photos of post-it notes left by Ava that said "Hi beautiful" with a smiley face. There was also one that featured a heart written in Sharpie on the mirror in his workout room and another that said "Just keep running, just keep running" on his treadmill.

Renner has kept fans updated on his recovery over the last five months after he was crushed by the 14,000-pound snowplow he was using near his home on New Year’s Day.

On May 19, Renner tweeted about his first attempt at a "weight assisted jog" on an antigravity treadmill. "The most difficult step is the first one … #loveandtitanium," he wrote.

Earlier this month, he shared video of him exercising on his Instagram.

"I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," he captioned the post. "The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc). Encouraged after this warm up to press on."

"(don’t tell my PT)," he added with a laughing emoji.

In April, Renner appeared on the red carpet with a cane for the first time since his accident with Ava as his date for his Disney + show "Rennervations" premiere.

On May 19, Ava also joined him at UCLA’s Spring Sing 2023 competition where he was a judge.

Renner said he was "happy to be at the competition, explaining, "I'm on a date right now with my daughter."

