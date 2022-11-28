Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show

Jennings hosts "Jeopardy!" along with Mayim Bialik

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
What are confused fans?

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings lost his audience on Twitter after sharing his alleged involvement in another major television show.

The 48-year-old wrote, "I was a dialect coach on Rings of Power and it was one of the hardest jobs of my life."

Social users were perplexed by the statement, wondering if Jennings was being honest or teasing his followers about working on the hit Amazon Prime show.

Ken Jennings confused fans with a tweet about Amazon Prime show "Rings of Power."

Ken Jennings confused fans with a tweet about Amazon Prime show "Rings of Power." (Peggy Sirota/ABC)

One person responded to the contestant turned host, "Wait really?" while another wrote "Wow! That's really cool!"

Another person seemed amused by Jenning's comment, writing back "You are my hero."

In 2017, Amazon and Jeff Bezos bought the television rights to "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, and released "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" show in September 2022.

Amazon introduced "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in September.

Amazon introduced "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in September. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

In his tweet, Jennings goes on to say he helped people with their speech for the show, "teaching people to talk regular but say ‘Morgoth’ real weird." However, nowhere on either Jennings' or the show's IMDB does it credit him with being involved in the project.

Ken Jennings was a previous contestant on "Jeopardy!" before taking over hosting duties along with Mayim Bialik after the death of Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings was a previous contestant on "Jeopardy!" before taking over hosting duties along with Mayim Bialik after the death of Alex Trebek. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Before being named as co-host to the game show with actress Mayim Bialik, Jennings had a successful reign on ‘Jeopardy!’ as a contestant, appearing in 75 episodes in a row throughout 2004.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

