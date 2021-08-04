'Jeopardy' champion makes incredible risky wager to win 10th consecutive game

"Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio continues to turn heads on the popular game show, this time with an incredibly risky bet that secured him his tenth overall win.

The contestant has been making waves ever since he began his run on the show. First, he captured people’s attention for his "annoying" habit of saying "what is" for every response. However, he then won over many fans by scoring the eighth highest-winning total the game has ever seen.

As he vyed for his tenth overall win, which puts him in line with fellow "Jeopardy!" champs like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer on the board for most consecutive victories, Amodio made an incredibly tense move by wagering his entire $13,000 stack on a single Daily Double question. Yahoo Entertainment reports the Ph.D. student from New Haven, Conn. had taken the lead two questions earlier, but by a small margin of just $1,600.

When he stumbled on the day’s Daily Double, he made a brave move that could have ended his streak right then and there by betting all of his money in the hopes of doubling it and gaining an insurmountable lead over his opponents.

ALEX TREBEK SPENT HIS FINAL DAY WATCHING THE HORIZON WITH HIS WIFE JEAN

Guest host David Faber then read the clue to a visibly nervous Amodio, which read: "Australia became its own nation January 1, 1901 as this of Australia, a word implying union for everyone’s good."

Amodio replied with the correct answer "what’s Commonwealth?"

'JEOPARDY' CONTESTANT BREAKS RECORD FOR LOWEST SCORE EVER DURING LEVAR BURTON'S FIRST APPEARANCE AS GUEST HOST

With that, he doubled his prize money and went on to win yet another game. However, the riskiness of his bet was not lost on him. After being visibly relieved to have saved himself and doubled his winnings, Amodio took to Twitter soon after to note that he was "still terrified" about the question.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also shared a clip of the big wager along with a paraphrased line from former President John F. Kennedy that read: "We do these things not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Amodio’s winning streak continues and he climbs up the charts on the "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame, he also holds one very unique accolade on the show. He is the only contestant whose winning streak was presided over by three separate hosts. After getting his start under guest host Robin Roberts, Amodio stuck around for the entirety of LeVar Burton’s run and now has two wins under his belt with Faber as host. If he survives the week, not only will he climb further up the charts, but he may get a chance to expand his hosting variety with Joe Buck from Aug. 9 to Aug 13.