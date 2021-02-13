'Great North' star Jenny Slate on struggles of being a new mom: 'Is there enough toilet paper?'

Jenny Slate, one of the famous voices in the new Fox series "The Great North," is handling becoming a new mom in stride.

The 38-year-old actress and her fiancé Ben Shattuck recently welcomed their first child, daughter Ida Lupine, in early 2021.

She told Fox News while promoting the animated show, "I've just had a baby, so it's mostly just trying to think about, like, is there enough toilet paper upstairs and can I get a moment to grab it?"

When the comedian's life settles down a bit, Slate also plans on writing another book. "I am doing more writing. My book is called 'Little Weirds,' and it just came out in paperback. It's sort of a collection of small little pieces about emotions or memories. And it's, I think, really easy to read but it's kind of like deep with feeling. I plan to write another book now. I'm trying to think about that," she said.

In the meantime, she is voicing 16-year-old Judy Tobin in the new comedy show with other comics such as Nick Offerman, Will Forte and Dulce Sloan.

"[Judy] is highly artistic and her imagination is just like it's just firing at all times. And while I was a terrible outdoors person, I was highly imaginative when I was sixteen," Slate said of the character.

The show follows the Tobin family and their adventures living in Alaska.

"I mean, this group is unlike any group, at least that I know of that exists in the world of animation," Slate said. "They're whatever you think is the prototypical Alaskan vibe. They can hunt, they can fish and they're really outdoorsy. But their personalities are hilarious and really dear, and there's so much sweetness in this crew and in many different ways."

The author said working with the crew has kept her spirits up during the pandemic because their zoom table reads are hilarious.

"It's really kept me in a good zone to be around such funny, kind people and to have work to do that, like, I'm at least very confident will make other people happy as well," she said.

Slate, who's known for her comedic roles on "Parks and Rec" and "Saturday Night Live," knew she had the ability to make people laugh from a young age.

"I can only speak for myself, but I think that the instinct to make people laugh and to bring comedy in towards yourself, that that's probably innate for me," she explained. "It's something that I need as the specific creature that I am. But I think anyone who's born with a specific skill or gift or whatever you want to call it can always benefit from the right kind of teaching. But it has to be the right kind of teaching for sure."

"The Great North" premieres Sunday at 8:30/7:30c on FOX.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.