Jennifer Love Hewitt reacts to 'unrecognizable' claims, Tom Cruise made out with co-star on her 'honeymoon'

Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed on vacation in Mexico while Brad Pitt was seen with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

A split image of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan

Jennifer Love Hewitt responds to claims she's 'uncrecognizable,' Michelle Monaghan joked she made out with Tom Cruise on her 'honeymoon.' (Getty Images)

'UNRECOGNIZABLE' --Jennifer Love Hewitt responds to harsh claims about appearance. Continue reading here…

MISSION: POSSIBLE? – Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-star says they made out while she was on her ‘honeymoon.’ Continue reading here…

pat sajak vanna white

"Wheel of Fortune" experienced some strange moments in 2023. (Getty Images/ABC/Wheel of Fortune)

SPUN OUT – 'Wheel of Fortune's' strangest moments of 2023: Pat Sajak tackling contestant, Vanna White's unique outfit. Continue reading here…

FUN IN THE SUN – Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys Mexico vacation after sharing plans to ‘disappear from public life.’ Continue reading here…

DATE NIGHT – Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon celebrate his 60th birthday in Hollywood. Continue reading here…

Brad Pitt walking in New York

Brad Pitt spent his birthday with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

'YOU'LL REGRET IT' – Sydney Sweeney 'so glad' mother stopped her from getting breast reduction as a teen: 'They're my best friends.' Continue reading here…

'IN HER SHOES' – Cameron Diaz wants to 'normalize' married couples sleeping apart or in different homes. Continue reading here…

ROMANTIC GETAWAY – Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn sneak a kiss in Aspen after 40 years together. Continue reading here…

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn posing together

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were photographed getting cozy in Aspen. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

RELATIONSHIP BOUNDARIES - 'American Idol' star Gabby Barrett won't 'jeopardize' marriage by singing 'love songs' with other men. Continue reading here…

‘RAISING HOPE’ – ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kate Micucci is cancer-free after surgery: ‘Very lucky.' Continue reading here…

kate micucci on red carpet and in hospital

Kate Micucci, known for her role on "The Big Bang Theory," shared that her cancer had successfully been removed. (Getty/Kate Micucci TikTok )

