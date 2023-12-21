Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys Mexico vacation after sharing plans to 'disappear from public life'

Paltrow previously shared that 'no one will ever see me again' when suggesting she was ditching the limelight

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit Video

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunts abs at first appearance since winning ski crash lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow walked the carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion awards and hugged fellow fashionista Elle Fanning.

Gwyneth Paltrow is soaking up the sun.

Paltrow, 51, was spotted on the beaches of Mexico – sporting a red bikini. The Goop founder escaped to warmer weather ahead of the holiday with her partner, television writer and director Brad Falchuk, and her two children: Moses and Apple.

Gwyneth guarded her eyes from the sun as she strolled near the crashing waves.

Gwyneth Paltrow bikini

Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, was seen on a vacation in Mexico in a red bikini. (HEM/Backgrid)

Gywneth Paltrow bikini Mexico

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her figure on her getaway with her husband and two children. (HEM/Backgrid)

Paltrow's Mexico appearance comes a few months after she shared her plans for her future – which included no one ever seeing her again.

In an interview with Bustle in October, Paltrow admitted that while she is "not ready to sell" her expanding empire, she has thought about what her next move will be. "I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again," she revealed, noting she does not think she would sell Goop for "a few more years."

The daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow, the 51-year-old said she has never derived personal pleasure from her fame. 

Paltrow also said money has never been her motivator. "I’ve always done independent films," she said of her previous work. "I don’t know. Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver."

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared that she plans to ditch the limelight entirely. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Gwyneth shared that since money has not been the reason behind her work, she hasn't been attracted to a man who is money hungry.

"I could never get attracted to the really rich guy... And I don’t make choices to build value in the wrong way," she shared. 

Paltrow is currently married to Falchuk. Her first marriage was with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She has had several high-profile relationships with actors, including Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Gwyneth Paltrow Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth shared that her current husband, Brad Falchuk, reminds her of her father. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Bruce Paltrow, Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow

Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner are Gwyneth Paltrow's parents. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

In an interview with People magazine, Paltrow admitted her current spouse is very similar to her father, which is what she was looking for in a partner.

"He has things that were reminiscent of my dad. It’s like blue-eyed, Jewish, TV writer, with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor," Paltrow said of Falchuk. "I finally chose my dad." 

Falchuk, who is the co-creator of "American Horror Story," praised his wife for her loyalty.

Brad Falchuk

Brad Falchuk praised his wife for her loyalty. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"If she loves you, she is your champion. You doing well feels as good to her as her doing well. She literally screams when she hears good news from someone," Falchuk told the outlet, adding, "She's the perfect wife."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

