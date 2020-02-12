Jennifer Lopez's most stunning red carpet outfits over the years

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her music, her movies and her dance moves, but she's also a fashion icon.

Fans have watched like hawks to see what jaw-dropping outfit Lopez, now 50, would wear since she burst onto the scene in the 1990s.

Featuring clothes with deep necklines, sheer paneling and so much more, here's a look back at some of JLo's most stunning red carpet outfits:

1998 Golden Globes

To celebrate her nomination for best actress in "Selena," Lopez arrived at the Golden Globes in a stunning multi-colored dress.

The one-shoulder asymmetrical gown featured a cut out just above her waist.

For part of the evening, she also wore a sheer white shawl over her shoulders.

2000 Grammy Awards

No list about Lopez's fashion would be complete without mention of the iconic green Versace gown she wore to the Grammys in 2000.

The dress boasted a blue-and-green leaf pattern and a plunging neckline that stretched to her belly button, as well as sheer material that exposed her arms and legs.

The dress has experienced a renaissance in recent months, with Lopez donning an updated version for a Versace fashion show in September 2019 and again on "Saturday Night Live" in December. Lopez also recently modeled for the designer's newest campaign, which includes a pantsuit derivative of the dress.

2000 MTV Video Music Awards

In 2000, Lopez took to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet wearing an all-white ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a white crop-top with silver lettering (reading "Sean John"), white pants with a large, silver belt and a white bandana with silver adornments.

Lopez completed the ensemble with silver hoop earrings, a necklace and silver studs around her exposed belly button.

2003 Academy Awards

Lopez arrived in style at the 2003 Oscars.

The actress turned heads in a light green, one-shoulder Valentino dress with material draped over her left side, which featured lace on the trim.

2007 Academy Awards

JLo went for classic Hollywood glamour at the 2007 Oscars.

Marchesa designed a light-colored, flowing gown with silver bands around her torso and over her shoulders.

2009 Golden Globes

In 2009, the "Maid in Manhattan" star chose another deep neckline for the Golden Globe Awards, but this time in gold.

The floor-length Marchesa dress was backless, and though the deep-V didn't stretch quite to her belly button, her look still turned heads.

2015 Met Gala

The Met Gala is known for attracting off-the-wall outfits, and in 2015 when the theme was China: Through the Looking Glass, JLo took it to a whole new level with a Versace dress that was more sheer paneling than not.

The gown exposed nearly all of Lopez's side, including her waist and upper leg. While the dress was revealing, it was also adorned with intricately placed red and silver flourishes that formed a dragon.

2015 Billboard Music Awards

2015 was the year of sheer dresses for the "Jenny From the Block" singer, as she also donned a revealing Charbel Zoe Couture gown for the Billboard Music Awards.

This one included a swirling silver pattern that left less exposed than the Met Gala dress but still showcased her abs.

2016 American Idol Finale

Lopez was serving as a judge on "American Idol" when the show originally came to a close, so she really had to bring it to the premiere of the finale.

In 2016, Lopez paired a studded champagne-colored Elie Madie gown with a long train with matching Christian Louboutin heels. The dress covered her arms but showed off her toned legs.

2019 Toronto International Film Festival

Ever the fan of a deep-V, Lopez stunned fans at the premiere of her film "Hustlers" in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival in a yellow Maison Yeya gown, silver heels and plenty of bling.

The most interesting part of the ensemble, however, was her Judith Leiber clutch, which was shaped like a stack of $100 bills, an apt accessory considering she played a stripper in the film.