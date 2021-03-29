Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez shares motivational post: ‘I am enough'

JLo shared a #MondayMotivation post, in which she is seen chatting with Oprah Winfrey in 2020

By Julius Young | Fox News
Jennifer Lopez is turning up the heat, as well as, sharing some motivational posts in her latest Instagram snaps. 

The singer and "Hustlers" actress, 51, is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her latest flick, "Shotgun Wedding," and enjoyed a Sunday fun day while grooving out to DJ Khaled and ex Drake’s stream-topping smash, "POPSTAR."

In the video clips shared to her Instagram Story, Lopez is seen going for a swim and sipping a drink while showcasing her golden bronze complexion in a yellow bikini. 

In addition to sharing her pool snaps, Lopez also posted some positive affirmations to her Story on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are 'working on some things' in their relationship, a source told Fox News in March.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are 'working on some things' in their relationship, a source told Fox News in March. (Getty)

With the hashtag, #MondayMotivation, Lopez is seen explaining the level of love she has for herself in an old interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the end of the clip, she tells Winfrey, "I am enough."

"Your thoughts create your life, and so you have to think positive thoughts," Lopez says in the clip, which was also shared on Twitter. "All the time – you have to force yourself to think positive at times."

JLo posted some positive affirmations to her Instagram Story on Monday.

JLo posted some positive affirmations to her Instagram Story on Monday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

"And so I do a lot of affirmation... I am whole. I am good on my own. I love myself. I love you, Jennifer. I love the universe, the universe loves me. God loves me. I am youthful and timeless at every age. I am enough," Lopez concluded. 

The interview was from "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour" last March.

Earlier this month, reports swirled that the Grammy-winner and Alex Rodriguez had ended their engagement. 

However, Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, immediately refuted reports of a split, calling the headlines "inaccurate" and issued a joint statement that the pair are "working through some things."

At the time of the couple's statement, a source echoed to Fox News that the couple had indeed "hit a rough patch but are working through it." The pair has not revealed what their troubles are. 

