Jennifer Lopez shares motivational post: ‘I am enough'

Jennifer Lopez is turning up the heat, as well as, sharing some motivational posts in her latest Instagram snaps.

The singer and "Hustlers" actress, 51, is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her latest flick, "Shotgun Wedding," and enjoyed a Sunday fun day while grooving out to DJ Khaled and ex Drake’s stream-topping smash, "POPSTAR."

In the video clips shared to her Instagram Story, Lopez is seen going for a swim and sipping a drink while showcasing her golden bronze complexion in a yellow bikini.

In addition to sharing her pool snaps, Lopez also posted some positive affirmations to her Story on Monday.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ CONFIRMS HE'S NOT SINGLE FOLLOWING REPORTS OF JENNIFER LOPEZ SPLIT

With the hashtag, #MondayMotivation, Lopez is seen explaining the level of love she has for herself in an old interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the end of the clip, she tells Winfrey, "I am enough."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ'S KIDS WERE DEVASTATED BY SPLIT CLAIMS, REMAIN PRIORITY AMID REUNION: REPORT

"Your thoughts create your life, and so you have to think positive thoughts," Lopez says in the clip, which was also shared on Twitter. "All the time – you have to force yourself to think positive at times."

"And so I do a lot of affirmation... I am whole. I am good on my own. I love myself. I love you, Jennifer. I love the universe, the universe loves me. God loves me. I am youthful and timeless at every age. I am enough," Lopez concluded.

The interview was from "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour" last March.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ REUNITE IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: REPORT

Earlier this month, reports swirled that the Grammy-winner and Alex Rodriguez had ended their engagement.

However, Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, immediately refuted reports of a split, calling the headlines "inaccurate" and issued a joint statement that the pair are "working through some things."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time of the couple's statement, a source echoed to Fox News that the couple had indeed "hit a rough patch but are working through it." The pair has not revealed what their troubles are.