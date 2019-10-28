Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween – and the pop star approves

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery.

"Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez for Halloween — and the "Hustlers" star loved it.

Rinna made head turns when she showed up in JLo’s iconic Versace dress at the Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash in Beverly Hills on Friday night. JLo originally rocked the ensemble at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

LISA RINNA’S DAUGHTER DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN, 21, ADMITS SHE WENT TO REHAB TWICE

“I saw that on Instagram. Actually Alex [Rodriguez] sent that to me — he’s like, ‘look!’” JLo told Access Hollywood when asked about Rinna's costume.

“It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” Lopez said of the dress.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS SHE ALMOST DIDN’T WEAR THAT ICONIC VERSACE DRESS

JLo’s green dress remains one of the pop sensation's top fashion moments in her career.

In September, JLo closed out the Versace spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy, by donning a retweaked version of the iconic green dress ahead of its 20-year anniversary.

“Fashion fun fact: Google Images was started because @JLo wore a plunging @Versace dress that was held together by a safety pin and a prayer to the Grammys in 2000. The next morning, search volume for a pic of the dress exploded. (Basically, she was trending before there was #trending),” fashion expert Derek Blasberg wrote on his Instagram.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS OFF CHISELED ABS IN PINK BIKINI: 'I'M A HUSTLER BABY'

The "Hustlers" star later walked out again with the legendary designer herself, Donatella Versace, to pose for photographs. They both received standing ovations.