Jennifer Lopez admits she’s never felt truly loved, says exes weren’t 'capable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about why her most recent divorce ended up being "the best thing" for her.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show," the 56-year-old actress and singer discussed her 2024 divorce from Ben Affleck, detailing what she learned from the split.

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she explained. "Because it really made me journey into — I mean, I had a religious coach. I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist. I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f---in' figure this s--- out if it kills me.'"

The "Hustlers" star has been married four times, most notably to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and to Affleck from 2022 to 2024.

JENNIFER ANISTON SHARES THE SURPRISING SECRET THAT KEEPS HER LOOKING YOUTHFUL AT 56

When asked by Stern if she believes she's ever "truly been loved," Lopez said "no," but that she knows what it means to truly love someone else. She also shared that part of the reason she feels that way is because "I didn't love myself."

"What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable. ... They don't have it in them," she said, adding, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But.…"

After working through her divorce, Lopez said she is now "able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way" and reflect on everything that has happened in her life.

"Whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected — all the things that are in your head as a person — and know who I am and just really appreciate that person," she explained. "[I] feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lopez previously referred to her divorce from Affleck as "the best thing that ever happened to me" during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in September.

During the interview, the "Maid in Manhattan" star shared that the split "helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware."

"I'm a different person now than I was last year," she said. "I realized that the joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you, for the lessons that it brings."

She went on to say that once those lessons are learned, "everything just becomes a little bit lighter and you can really, really fly." When asked if she now feels like she's flying, Lopez said yes, adding, "I still feel like I want to fly higher."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple recently reunited at the premiere of "The Kiss of the Spider Woman," which Affleck produced and Lopez starred in. They were photographed standing side by side on the red carpet, with Affleck posing with his arm around her waist in some photos.