Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she deals with body shamers and when she feels most 'powerful'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how she deals with body shamers when it comes to the industry's obsession with unrealistic beauty standards.

The 28-year-old star who has always been an advocate for positive body image recently opened up about being "comfortable" and "honest" with her diet and the way she looks.

"I just like it when everyone’s honest," Lawrence said in a new interview with InStyle Magazine. "If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that’s not going to make people feel good about themselves. If I’m going to the Oscars or having a movie premiere — I won’t lie — I’m probably eating differently from how I would in my regular life to fit into those dresses. And I feel comfortable saying that."

The star continued on to say that she feels most beautiful when she knows she has worked hard for it and when she is "most disciplined."

"Like, when I’m really making myself go to the gym," she said. "Which is a joke, because I definitely pay more for canceled workouts than actual ones. But when I’m there and running on the treadmill, that’s when I feel most powerful."

Today's selfie-driven culture and obsession with Instagram-able looks are why the actress said she chooses to avoid social media but also admitted that she is on it, though not in a normal way.

"I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak," the actress explained. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me."

Online haters aside, Lawrence, who announced in February that she plans to take a year off from acting following her spring thriller, "Red Sparrow," to focus on "fixing our democracy," said one thing she has learned in life is that it gets better as you age.

"Everything gets better as you get older," she said. "It’s easier to cut through things, and everything gets simplified. Physically, everything gets worse. Like, why does my neck hurt? Why are my knees cracking? But emotionally, it gets better."