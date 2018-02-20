Jennifer Lawrence to quit acting for a year to 'fix our democracy'

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence said she is taking a year-long break from acting to focus on activism and helping to “fix our democracy.”

The Hollywood A-lister revealed her grand future plans on Thursday while promoting her new movie “Red Sparrow.”

“I’m going to take the next year off,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m going to be working with this organization I’m a part of: Represent.Us. It’s just trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

She claims her activism work will have nothing to do with partisan politics. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy. And then I don’t know what I’m doing next.”

The organization Lawrence got involved in claims to bring together “conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.” Its work focuses primarily on fighting corruption.

Lawrence has long expressed interest in activism, attacking President Donald Trump multiple times. In 2015, she said “If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

More recently, she suggested the devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida last year were signs of “Mother Nature’s rage and wrath” at America for electing Trump and not believing in man-made climate change.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath," she said back in September.

Lawrence also joined dozens of other Hollywood stars to sign a letter urging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pass a legislation to protect DACA recipients, The Hill reported.