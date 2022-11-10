Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston slams social media, says there are no more movie stars

Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019, leading the app to subsequently crash for a short time

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston got candid about social media, going so far as to say she "hates" it.

The "Friends" alum not only hates it, but she also revealed that being on social media is "torture" for her.

"I hate social media," Aniston admitted to Allure. "I’m not good at it… It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch a line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally."

Aniston also opened up the beloved sitcom that she starred in, speculating that the absence of social media is one of the reasons leading to its ever-popularity.

"There are people who say that watching ‘Friends’ has saved them during cancer diagnosis, or so many people with just so much gratitude for a little show," Aniston said. "We really loved each other, and we took care of each other. I don’t know why it still resonates; there are no iPhones. It’s just people talking to each other. Nobody talks to each other anymore."

Jennifer Aniston rocks a micro Chanel bikini top in the December issue of Allure.

Jennifer Aniston rocks a micro Chanel bikini top in the December issue of Allure. (Zoey Grossman )

The 53-year-old also opened up about Hollywood, sharing her thoughts on the concept of what fame is considered these days.

Jennifer Aniston starred as Rachel Greene in "Friends."

Jennifer Aniston starred as Rachel Greene in "Friends." (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I feel like it’s dying," she said of Hollywood glamour. "There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hollywood star spoke out about her fertility struggles, revealing that she had tried to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"I was trying to … It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston told the outlet. "All the years and years and years of speculation.... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

