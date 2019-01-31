Jenna Jameson defends keto diet while breastfeeding

Jenna Jameson attempted to dispel myths about breastfeeding while promoting her beloved keto diet.

"Let’s talk breastfeeding and #keto.This subject is quite taboo it seems. A lot of naysayers rattle off falsehoods like 'you have to eat oats to produce sufficient milk.' Seriously ridiculous," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I thought the same thing for a long time. So when I started my #weightlossjourney I slowly subtracted carbohydrates over a week long period while monitoring my supply. I’m not quite sure why I thought processed foods contributed to my fabulous supply," she continued. "I was absolutely wrong. The moment I got into full ketosis my milk increased."

Jameson, 44, also pointed out that there's more to the keto diet than just cutting carbs in favor of fats.

"I think a lot of people think Keto is all about bacon salami and copious amounts of cheese. It’s actually quite well rounded with lots of organic veggies, fish and eggs," she wrote. "I am aware all women are not the same, but I think if you do your research, start slowly and monitor yourself.... nursing and keto go hand in hand."

The former porn star has lost a whopping 80 pounds since beginning the keto diet in March 2018.

Her daughter Batel was born in April 2017.

In August 2018, Jameson also insisted her milk supply was "healthy and strong" despite her carb-cutting diet.

"I haven’t seen any dips in supply, letdowns, or in [Batel's] reaction to taste. I think we are indoctrinated to think we HAVE to carb-load to have lots of milk... it’s simply untrue," she wrote. "Make sure you’re getting adequate veggies, leafy greens and grass fed meats and fish... I also recommend slowly siding into the #ketolifestyle by slow subtraction of carbs to monitor your supply. "

Jameson is a staunch defender of the keto diet, which recently came under fire from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels.

Earlier this week, Jameson shared her updated keto diet meal plan, revealing that she's increased her caloric intake since she's no longer trying to lose weight, but simply maintain her current weight and stay healthy.