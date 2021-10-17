Expand / Collapse search
The Real Housewives
Published

Jen Shah hosting strip club event amid legal woes, upcoming fraud trial

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star will earn a hefty sum of money for the event

By Jessica Bennett | New York Post
Jen Shah has a new gig lined up in an effort to line her pockets before her fraud trial takes place in March 2022.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star is booked to host a party at Larry Flynt strip joint Hustler Club NYC on Oct. 22.

"Shah was eager to host an event with us the moment we approached her team," a rep for the venue said.

The rep added that she will be "receiving a large sum [of money] in exchange for her appearance, most likely enough to put a dent in her legal bills."

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR JEN SHAH ACCUSED OF 'ORCHESTRATING' TELEMARKETING FRAUD SCHEME, FEDS SAY

Jen Shah hosting a strip club event amid legal woes. 

Jen Shah hosting a strip club event amid legal woes.  (Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

The 47-year-old Bravolebrity will reportedly be paid within the "tens of thousands" to bless the building with her presence, doing meet-and-greets and signing autographs for patrons of the club. She will also get an onstage shout-out with Alexis Monroe — an adult film star who will be celebrating her birthday that evening during the gig.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR JEN SHAH THANKS FANS, FRIENDS FOR ‘TRUE LOYALTY’ AMID FRAUD SCANDAL

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested by federal agents in March for allegedly ripping off hundreds of elderly victims in a widespread telemarketing scam spanning over six states and almost 10 years. The two pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. 

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah will host an event at a strip club ahead of her fraud trial.

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah will host an event at a strip club ahead of her fraud trial. (Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Their trial was set to begin this month, but has been pushed back to next March.

The television personality is currently free on a $1 million bond, but faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The moment federal agents came to arrest Shah was caught on camera for the show.

