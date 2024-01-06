Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Jeffrey Epstein unsealed documents name celebrities; Sarah Ferguson allegedly visited former Florida home

Unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein listed several A-list celebrities

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

A-LIST NAME DROP – Celebrities listed in Jeffrey Epstein unsealed documents. Continue reading here…

'A SHORT TIME' – Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, allegedly once visited Epstein's home with Prince Andrew: doc. Continue reading here…

‘BREAKAWAY’ – Kelly Clarkson shares secret behind new weight loss. Continue reading here…

BRUCE’S BATTLE – Bruce Willis tightly embraces daughter in loving photo while battling dementia. Continue reading here…

scout willis bruce willis

Scout Willis shared a sweet photo of father Bruce. (Scout Willis/Instagram/Getty Images)

'GREAT BALLS OF FIRE' – Jerry Lee Lewis’ former teen bride looks back at controversial marriage. Continue reading here…

'WHAT HURTS THE MOST' – Joe Don Rooney, Rascal Flatts guitarist, addresses time away from spotlight, slams transition rumors. Continue reading here…

Joe Don Rooney in a red shirt, Gary LeVox in a white jacket and pants and Jay DeMarcus in a dark shirt perform together on stage in Tennessee

Rascal Flatts disbanded in 2021. Lead singer Gary LeVox previously stated that he hated how the band dismantled. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

MISS CONGENIALITY – 'Wheel of Fortune' fans bewildered after contestant guesses puzzle correctly but isn't awarded win. Continue reading here…

'BRUTAL' LOSS – 'Jeopardy!' fans react to 'brutal' moment when contestant loses: ‘Absolutely tragic.’ Continue reading here…

‘WORKING HARD’ – Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor, taking break from touring. Continue reading here…

Michael Bolton performing

Michael Bolton is taking a temporary break from touring due to health reasons. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

TRANSFORMED – Shia LaBeouf reportedly plans to become a deacon after receiving confirmation in the Catholic Church. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending