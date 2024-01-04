Shia LaBeouf reportedly plans to become a deacon after receiving confirmation in the Catholic Church

Over the past several years, actor Shia LaBeouf's career has been muddled by his run-ins with the law. Most recently facing allegations of abuse from a former partner, LaBeouf went through a period of reflection recently in which he converted to Catholicism.

On Sunday, LaBeouf made things official, receiving the sacrament of confirmation at the Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California.

"His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values," the Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province said in a statement shared on their Facebook page.

"As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey."

Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, told the Catholic News Agency of the actor's plans, noting his desire to become a deacon "sometime in the future."

Rodriquez shared that LaBeouf's interest in becoming a deacon originated during the filming of the 2022 film "Padre Pio." In the movie, he portrayed the Italian Capuchin friar who went on to be venerated as a saint.

"He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way," Rodriguez told the CNA. Rodriquez added that LaBeouf's "main priority" right now is caring for his daughter, Isabel, whom he shares with partner Mia Goth.

LaBeouf, known for his roles in blockbusters like "Transformers" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," made headlines in 2020 when his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him for physical, mental and emotional abuse, per The New York Times.

Following the allegations, LaBeouf sought help, entering a long-term facility. The following year, LaBeouf was cast in "Padre Pio" to play the beloved priest.

In a previous conversation with Bishop Robert Barron, who performed LaBeouf's confirmation, the 37-year-old actor said his portrayal of the saint inspired his conversion to Catholicism, having previously identified as an atheist.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.