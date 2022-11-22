Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Jay Leno is discharged from the hospital in new picture, Chris Hemsworth talks taking a step back from acting

Tim Allen spoke out about how his friend Jay Leno was recovering

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

Jay Leno was discharged from the hospital he was receiving treatment at for severe burns. Chris Hemsworth talked taking a step back from acting due to health revelations.

Jay Leno was discharged from the hospital he was receiving treatment at for severe burns. Chris Hemsworth talked taking a step back from acting due to health revelations. (Grossman Burn Center/Don Arnold)

FIRST LOOK - Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital. Continue reading here…

‘I’M NOT READY TO GO YET' - Chris Hemsworth says he's taking a break from acting to spend time with family after facing his own mortality. Continue reading here…

‘HE’S FEELING BETTER' - Tim Allen shares an update on Jay Leno's recovery after visiting him in the hospital. Continue reading here…

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in their federal tax evasion case.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in their federal tax evasion case. (Dennis Leupold)

SERIOUS SENTENCING - Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars. Continue reading here…

‘SHE WENT TO F---ING  JAIL, MAN’ - John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal. Continue reading here…

NSFW CONFESSION - Drew Barrymore says she’s 'done everything' in the bedroom: ‘Those days are long gone.’ Continue reading here…

TICKET TURMOIL - Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans over sales disaster. Continue reading here…

Nicki Aycox of "Supernatural" and Jason David Frank of "Power Rangers" both passed away this week.

Nicki Aycox of "Supernatural" and Jason David Frank of "Power Rangers" both passed away this week. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

‘SHE WAS DEFINITELY A FIGHTER’ - Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, dead at 47. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dead at 49. Continue reading here…

ANSWER TO PRAYER’ - 'Saved by Grace’s’ Jennifer Taylor recalls landing 'Two and Half Men' role, working alongside Charlie Sheen. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending