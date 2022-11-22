Jay Leno is discharged from the hospital in new picture, Chris Hemsworth talks taking a step back from acting
Tim Allen spoke out about how his friend Jay Leno was recovering
FIRST LOOK - Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital. Continue reading here…
‘I’M NOT READY TO GO YET' - Chris Hemsworth says he's taking a break from acting to spend time with family after facing his own mortality. Continue reading here…
‘HE’S FEELING BETTER' - Tim Allen shares an update on Jay Leno's recovery after visiting him in the hospital. Continue reading here…
SERIOUS SENTENCING - Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars. Continue reading here…
‘SHE WENT TO F---ING JAIL, MAN’ - John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal. Continue reading here…
NSFW CONFESSION - Drew Barrymore says she’s 'done everything' in the bedroom: ‘Those days are long gone.’ Continue reading here…
TICKET TURMOIL - Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans over sales disaster. Continue reading here…
‘SHE WAS DEFINITELY A FIGHTER’ - Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, dead at 47. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dead at 49. Continue reading here…
‘ANSWER TO PRAYER’ - 'Saved by Grace’s’ Jennifer Taylor recalls landing 'Two and Half Men' role, working alongside Charlie Sheen. Continue reading here…
