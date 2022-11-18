Tim Allen shares an update on Jay Leno's recovery after visiting him in the hospital

Tim Allen shared a reassuring update on Jay Leno's recovery after the former "Tonight Show" host suffered burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire on Saturday.

The 69-year-old actor took to Twitter after visiting his longtime friend at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 72-year-old car collector was injured after a fire broke out while he was working on one of his vehicles.

"Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident," Allen wrote.

He continued, "Took some treats and car magazines. He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe."

"The due (sic) is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon," he added.

Allen also appeared to be in good spirits when he spoke with paparazzi while leaving the hospital. "Jay is good," he said in a video clip obtained by Fox News Digital. "It’s wonderful because he’s feeling better."

"He's feeling better," the "Toy Story" star reiterated with a smile. "Took him some car magazines. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated. We just connected as friends."

When asked how the comedian's face looked, Allen replied, "Face looks great."

"It didn’t look all that good to begin with," he added with a laugh.

"He's going for the George Clooney look," the "Home Improvement" alum joked. "You'll be surprised."

"He's handsome, and he's happy, and the hospital has done a great job taking care of him," Allen related.

A passionate car enthusiast, Leno hosts the CNBC series "Jay Leno's Garage," which follows the New York native as he travels around the country in search of classic cars. Allen has made nine guest appearances on the show. Leno has also guest-starred on Allen's sitcom "Last Man Standing," in which he played an auto mechanic.

Leno was working underneath one of his steam-powered cars at his Big Dog Garage in Burbank, California, when the fire began.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno told Fox News Digital earlier this week.

On Thursday, Leno underwent hyperbaric treatment, which his doctor Peter Grossman explained is intended to decrease swelling, increase blood flow with good oxygenation and decrease bacteria, in a video obtained by "Inside Edition."

Since being hospitalized, Leno has undergone surgery and has another procedure planned for later this week. The stand-up comic's surgery was a "surgical excision and grafting procedure."

Initially, Leno suffered "deep second-degree" and possibly third-degree burns in the gasoline fire.

Grossman told "Inside Edition" that Leno’s scars from the severe burns will "be visible for the foreseeable future" and hopes they will be minimal or "maybe not at all."

At a press conference Wednesday, Grossman told reporters that he anticipates Leno will make a full recovery.

"His injuries are serious, his condition is good," he said.

"He's walking around and he's cracking jokes. I can tell you he's incredibly kind to our nursing staff," Grossman added. "He's been appreciative of everybody here, and he's an ideal patient, and one who understands the seriousness of his injury."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.