Jason Aldean, Candace Cameron Bure mourn Charlie Kirk after Turning Point USA founder's death at 31

Jason Aldean and Candace Cameron Bure reacted to Charlie Kirk's death on social media after the father-of-two was shot and killed at an event in Utah.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk, 31, was initially in critical condition at a hospital after being shot Wednesday outside of Utah Valley University in Orem, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Candace Cameron Bure shared an image of the father-of-two on Instagram, and wrote, "We love you Charlie. Well done good and faithful servant."

Jason Aldean shared a black-and-white image of Kirk on social media with "1993-2025" written underneath the image.

Savannah Chrisley reshared an Instagram post that read, "Rest in Peace Charlie." She initially reacted to the news Kirk was shot, and wrote on social media at the time, "I am devastated... I don't have the words. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY!"

Kid Rock posted on his Instagram stories, "God Bless Charlie Kirk. A true PATRIOT. Pray for him."

Chris Pratt wrote on X prior to reports of Kirk's death, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us."

Dean Cain told Fox News Digital prior to his death, "I am absolutely heartbroken and praying for Charlie and his family. This will not have the desired effect. This will not intimidate nor stop people from speaking the truth."

Rob Schneider wrote on X at the time, "As we pray for our dear friend and brother in Christ, American Patriot, Father, Husband and son, Charlie Kirk, We know that our God is a loving God. And we must remember that vengeance is the Lord’s. Not ours."

He added the Bible verse, "Deuteronomy 32:35 ‘To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.’ May Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior bless and heal our brother Charlie, and give peace to his family and friends at this time."

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent. After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting, "Run, run, run!"

The suspect is not in custody, Utah Valley University said in a statement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, UVU spokesperson Ellen Treanor said: "A suspect was in custody initially, but to the best of my knowledge, that individual has been released. Our campus police are currently investigating in conjunction with the Orem police."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.