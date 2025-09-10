Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Jason Aldean, Candace Cameron Bure mourn Charlie Kirk after Turning Point USA founder's death at 31

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday in Utah

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Charlie Kirk's message was one of love, Jesus Christ and prayer, says Jason Chaffetz Video

Charlie Kirk's message was one of love, Jesus Christ and prayer, says Jason Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz reflects on Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Aldean and Candace Cameron Bure reacted to Charlie Kirk's death on social media after the father-of-two was shot and killed at an event in Utah.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk, 31, was initially in critical condition at a hospital after being shot Wednesday outside of Utah Valley University in Orem, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

CHARLIE KIRK SHOT AT UTAH EVENT, HOSPITALIZED

Jason Aldean, Charlie Kirk and Candace Cameron Bure.

Jason Aldean and Candace Cameron Bure mourned the loss of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday in Utah. (Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure shared an image of the father-of-two on Instagram, and wrote, "We love you Charlie. Well done good and faithful servant."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jason Aldean shared a black-and-white image of Kirk on social media with "1993-2025" written underneath the image. 

Savannah Chrisley reshared an Instagram post that read, "Rest in Peace Charlie." She initially reacted to the news Kirk was shot, and wrote on social media at the time, "I am devastated... I don't have the words. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY!"

Kid Rock posted on his Instagram stories, "God Bless Charlie Kirk. A true PATRIOT. Pray for him."

Chris Pratt wrote on X prior to reports of Kirk's death, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Dean Cain told Fox News Digital prior to his death, "I am absolutely heartbroken and praying for Charlie and his family. This will not have the desired effect. This will not intimidate nor stop people from speaking the truth."

Rob Schneider wrote on X at the time, "As we pray for our dear friend and brother in Christ, American Patriot, Father, Husband and son, Charlie Kirk, We know that our God is a loving God. And we must remember that vengeance is the Lord’s. Not ours."

He added the Bible verse, "Deuteronomy 32:35 ‘To me belongeth vengeance, and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.’ May Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior bless and heal our brother Charlie, and give peace to his family and friends at this time."

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent. After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting, "Run, run, run!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The suspect is not in custody, Utah Valley University said in a statement. 

Charlie Kirk listens onstage during Politicon 2018 event

Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday at an event in Utah. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Politicon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, UVU spokesperson Ellen Treanor said: "A suspect was in custody initially, but to the best of my knowledge, that individual has been released. Our campus police are currently investigating in conjunction with the Orem police."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue