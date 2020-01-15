Jenna Jameson shares keto tips in 'Baywatch'-inspired bathing suit

Jenna Jameson is kicking off her new weight loss journey by sharing some tips with her fans in the process.

The former adult film star announced last month that she was planning on getting "back on track" on the keto diet. Thanks to a new Instagram post, the 45-year-old is giving her fans a sneak peek at exactly what foods she's putting into her body these days.

"Here's my first #keto menu for my fellow people that are on this journey with me!" the fitness enthusiast wrote while donning a "Baywatch"-inspired bathing suit.

For breakfast, Jameson said she had one cup of coffee and two eggs with "hot sauce and arugula wrapped in Parmesan Folios cheese wraps."

Her second meal of the day consisted of zucchini noodles with "a touch of butter with salt and pepper," and for dinner, a Korean beef bowl.

"I sauteed cauliflower rice in a pan and then in a separate pan I fry up hamburger then add crushed giner [sic], coconut, aminos, garlic and sesame oil," she explained in the lengthy caption. "I top the cauliflower rice with the hamburger blend and then sprinkle green onion...and joila [sic]! It's so hearty and filling!"

She accompanied her keto-inspired post with a sultry photo in a red one-piece, baring her arms and legs.

In December, Jameson revealed she was returning to keto after gaining 20 pounds.

"Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life," she wrote on Instagram.

“The weight came back fast and furious,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

Jameson has been at the forefront of championing the benefits of keto dieting, which she started in March 2018 following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Chronicling her weight loss journey on Instagram, Jameson shared before-and-after photos in which she claimed to have lost around 80 pounds.