Jenna Jameson gains 20 pounds after ditching keto diet: 'I decided to live my best carby life'

Porn star-turned lifestyle blogger Jenna Jameson has temporarily abandoned her keto lifestyle and gained 20 pounds as a result.

Jameson, 45, began her well-documented keto journey in March 2018 and now the former adult actress is finally taking a break, according to her latest Instagram post.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh,” the self-proclaimed “Keto Queen” wrote. “I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life.”

“The weight came back fast and furious. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur,” Jameson continued.

“Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys!” Jameson concluded, leading fans to offer their support.

“You should start a group and we can all do it together. Hold each other account,” one user wrote.

“Same thing happened to me!!! So upsetting..... trying to get a hold of something again... i feel tired and sluggish ugh,” another user wrote.

“I think any nutrition plan is hard to maintain because we are so used to eating what we want. I always like experimenting with my nutrition and finding what works best for me. You’ll find what works for you 😀,” said one user.

The Instagram post features Jameson showing off her toned legs and tattoos while rocking a Jewish-themed blue long sleeve. Jameson is also seen sporting pink hair in the picture.

Jameson has previously expressed having trouble maintaining the low-carb, high-fat diet in the past.

“Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee,” Jameson wrote in a lengthy July Instagram post, featuring a before-and-after bikini photo.

In September, Jameson revealed her secrets to approaching the keto diet when fast-food restaurants are the only option—noting, “The trick is to not be tempted by other menu items.”