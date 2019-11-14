Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, seemingly throws shade at CMAs over husband not being nominated

It was country music's biggest night on Wednesday, but there was one famous couple not in attendance at the CMA Awards.

Jason Aldean -- who was not nominated for an award this year -- and his wife, Brittany, were notably absent from the event.

On the same day, Brittany used Instagram to share a photo of the couple with a caption that seemed to reference an award show snub.

"If 'Best Cheeks' was a CMA category I bet they’d get a nomination. 😂🏆," Brittany said alongside a picture of her squeezing the "Drowns the Whiskey" crooner's cheeks as she gives him a kiss.

The pair were joined by fellow country music singer-songwriter Tyler Farr for the candid snapshot.

Jason, 42, was nominated for three CMAs in 2018: Entertainer of the Year as well as Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year for "Drowns the Whiskey."

On Wednesday, Garth Brooks took home the top honor of Entertainer of the Year in a star-studded award ceremony that included a tribute to female artists performed by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more.