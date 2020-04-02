Jamie-Lynn Sigler leaves 'quarantine bubble' during coronavirus pandemic to obtain MS medicine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler informed fans that she was forced to risk leaving her “quarantine bubble” during the coronavirus pandemic in order to get the medication she needs to treat her multiple sclerosis.

The 38-year-old former “Sopranos” actress posted a photo to Instagram showing herself in sweats and wearing a surgical mask, beanie cap and large glasses while seemingly in the waiting room of a doctor’s office Wednesday. She captioned the image with a note about having to seek treatment for her MS regardless of the current pandemic situation.

“I came out of my bubble today to get my medication I receive twice a year. I am more than fine and have been taking every precaution to be safe and make sure my family is safe when I return,” she wrote. “But let me say, stepping out of my quarantine bubble.. this s--- is real. We are privileged to be SAFE at home with our families.”

QUESTIONS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS? ASK AN EXPERT

The actress concluded her post by thanking all of the health care workers who are continuing to risk their lives to treat people as the COVID-19 crisis continues to cast uncertainty across the world.

“To the medical professionals, I continue to bow down to you and all that you do. I can’t wait to get back to the ‘crazy’ in my home. Truly. My heart breaks for those that are risking their lives daily for us,” she wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 951,901 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 48,284 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 216,722 illnesses and at least 5,137 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS PREPARATION: WHAT TO STOCK-UP ON

This isn’t the first time that Sigler, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 20 and has been coping with it ever since, has let fans in on her MS journey. Speaking in a “PEOPLE Now” interview in February, she discussed what it’s been like to live with the disease publicly all these years.

“I have my bad days as we all do,” she explained. “I think what has happened is that for me it was so much about fighting it and keeping it a secret and covering it up. And then, when I became public about it, then it was accepting that people knew. And now it’s sort of shifted into this thing where, I think people don’t realize, they think with chronic illness it’s so much the physical stuff and the way it affects you physically, but emotionally it can really affect you even more.”

She continued noting that, although she wishes she didn’t have to live with her diagnosis, she’s grateful for the trajectory it’s taken her life on.

“It’s almost become this thing where I’m like, realizing all of the things that it’s brought to me, the positive things it’s brought to me and who it has made me today,” she explained. “Do I still wish I didn’t have MS? Sure. But it’s like my thing in this lifetime, maybe. And I am dealing with it the best I can. I’m still independent. I just went on a trip alone to Punta Cana with my son. I’m still able to work. I have the energy to do all these things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: “Does it slow me down physically in certain ways? Sure. But I’ve figured out in the 18 years living with it how best to function and I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything in life because of it.”